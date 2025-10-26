HTX4Ukraine presents Houston Borscht Cook-Off

The 4th Annual Houston Borscht Cook-Off will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture, heritage, and heartwarming cuisine. Hosted by HTX4Ukraine, the family-friendly event brings together top home cooks to compete in crafting the ultimate bowl of borscht, Ukraine's iconic beet-red soup packed with tradition and flavor. The event will also include a kids area with craft corner, inflatable slide, and obstacle course.

Prior to the event, guests can attend a special screening of the documentary Borscht: The Secret Ingredient on November 11 at 7 pm at the River Oaks Theater. Fifty percent of ticket proceeds will support the Cook-Off fundraiser; every attendee will also receive a discount voucher for Cook-Off admission.