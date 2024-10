HTX4Ukraine will host “A Flight to Freedom,” a benefit for the people and defenders of Ukraine. Local artists, musicians, and fellow Houstonians will gather to raise funds for Ukraine’s fight to regain its sovereignty.

The event will feature live music from Los Skarnales, DJ Moonstomp, and Tristan Alaniz, a magic show, raffle prizes, a live art auction, and a donation-based bar (non-alcoholic beverages included).