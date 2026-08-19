Houston Zoo presents Brew at the Zoo

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jackelin Reyna/Houston Zoo

Brew at the Zoo is more than a night of brews. It is a chance to experience Houston Zoo after hours, see amazing animals, enjoy lawn games and carousel rides, and take part in a one-of-a-kind 21+ evening that stands apart from the usual night out.

Every ticket helps support Houston Zoo’s efforts to save wildlife in Texas and around the world.

Brew at the Zoo is more than a night of brews. It is a chance to experience Houston Zoo after hours, see amazing animals, enjoy lawn games and carousel rides, and take part in a one-of-a-kind 21+ evening that stands apart from the usual night out.

Every ticket helps support Houston Zoo’s efforts to save wildlife in Texas and around the world.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Zoo
6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/brew-at-the-zoo/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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