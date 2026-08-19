Houston Zoo presents Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo is more than a night of brews. It is a chance to experience Houston Zoo after hours, see amazing animals, enjoy lawn games and carousel rides, and take part in a one-of-a-kind 21+ evening that stands apart from the usual night out.
Every ticket helps support Houston Zoo’s efforts to save wildlife in Texas and around the world.
Brew at the Zoo is more than a night of brews. It is a chance to experience Houston Zoo after hours, see amazing animals, enjoy lawn games and carousel rides, and take part in a one-of-a-kind 21+ evening that stands apart from the usual night out.
Every ticket helps support Houston Zoo’s efforts to save wildlife in Texas and around the world.