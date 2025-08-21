Houston Visual Artist Network presents “Maritime Time” opening day

Houston Visual Artist Network will present their latest exhibition, “Maritime Time,” coinciding with the grand re-opening of the Houston Maritime Center & Museum. Visitors can check out the new museum, learn about the history of The Port, and buy artwork from local artists.

Participating artists include Liz Plaster, Ruby R Scott, Deborah Ellington, Melody Locke, Jaime Frontiera, Karla Cisneros, Janice Jackson, Elaine Lanoue, Coral Salvino, Maryanne Keeling, Diana Marie Waguespack, Rona Lesser, Cheryl Russell, and Suzanne Buckland.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.