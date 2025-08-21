Houston Visual Artist Network presents “Maritime Time” opening day

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Houston Visual Artist Network

Houston Visual Artist Network will present their latest exhibition, “Maritime Time,” coinciding with the grand re-opening of the Houston Maritime Center & Museum. Visitors can check out the new museum, learn about the history of The Port, and buy artwork from local artists.

Participating artists include Liz Plaster, Ruby R Scott, Deborah Ellington, Melody Locke, Jaime Frontiera, Karla Cisneros, Janice Jackson, Elaine Lanoue, Coral Salvino, Maryanne Keeling, Diana Marie Waguespack, Rona Lesser, Cheryl Russell, and Suzanne Buckland.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.

Houston Visual Artist Network will present their latest exhibition, “Maritime Time,” coinciding with the grand re-opening of the Houston Maritime Center & Museum. Visitors can check out the new museum, learn about the history of The Port, and buy artwork from local artists.

Participating artists include Liz Plaster, Ruby R Scott, Deborah Ellington, Melody Locke, Jaime Frontiera, Karla Cisneros, Janice Jackson, Elaine Lanoue, Coral Salvino, Maryanne Keeling, Diana Marie Waguespack, Rona Lesser, Cheryl Russell, and Suzanne Buckland.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Maritime Center
2940 Riverby Rd Suite 200, Houston, TX 77020, USA
https://www.houstonvisualartistnetwork.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.