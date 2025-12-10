Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc. presents The Sale Houston
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Daniel Ortiz
At The Sale, shoppers will see discounted merchandise from 50+ premier retailers like Christy Lynn, Hunter Bell, Bering's, and more. The event kicks off with Preview Night on Thursday giving shoppers exclusive access to the best deals of the season.
Proceeds benefit Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers.
At The Sale, shoppers will see discounted merchandise from 50+ premier retailers like Christy Lynn, Hunter Bell, Bering's, and more. The event kicks off with Preview Night on Thursday giving shoppers exclusive access to the best deals of the season.
Proceeds benefit Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers.
WHEN
WHERE
Bayou City Event Center
9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77045, USA
https://www.thesalehouston.com/
TICKET INFO
$40-$300
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.