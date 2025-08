At Houston Tidelanders' Men's Acapella Chorus Guest Night, guests can learn a fun new song and even explore some “tags” (those powerful, ringing snippets from the end of a tune that barbershoppers love to share). After quick welcome and overview of the evening, visitors will start singing alongside seasoned members of the chorus. They'll be given vocal tips and insights into the barbershop style of a cappella in a friendly, relaxed environment with other music-lovers.