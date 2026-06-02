Houston Tidelanders presents Guest Night

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Houston Tidelanders

On Houston Tidelanders' Guest Night, participants canmake real harmony - with real humans. Never sung in a group before? No worries. The Tidelanders will teach participants everything they need to know.

On Houston Tidelanders' Guest Night, participants canmake real harmony - with real humans. Never sung in a group before? No worries. The Tidelanders will teach participants everything they need to know.

WHEN

WHERE

ChristChurch Presbyterian
5001 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401, USA
https://houstontidelanders.org/event/guest-night/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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