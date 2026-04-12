Houston Tidelanders presents Good Time

The Houston Tidelanders will present Good Time, in which the chorus will sing close four-part harmony “a cappella” in the barbershop style of music. The group brings a vibrant sound with rich overtones to a variety of songs, including patriotic, barbershop originals, show tunes, standards, and recent hits.
The Houston Tidelanders will present Good Time, in which the chorus will sing close four-part harmony “a cappella” in the barbershop style of music. The group brings a vibrant sound with rich overtones to a variety of songs, including patriotic, barbershop originals, show tunes, standards, and recent hits.
WHEN
WHERE
St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18223 Point Lookout Dr, Houston, TX 77058, USA
https://houstontidelanders.org/all-events/
TICKET INFO
$4-$27
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