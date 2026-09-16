Houston Tidelanders presents 80th Anniversary Show

The Houston Tidelanders are celebrating their 80th anniversary with a special evening of harmony, history, and entertainment. The show will feature two Gold Medal Champion Quartets, Three and a Half Men, and The Ladies, along with performances by the Tidelanders of songs associated with championships from years past.

The special guest Master of Ceremonies will be the President of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Tidelanders will also recognize and celebrate Houston’s only International Gold Medal Champion Quartet on the 50th anniversary of its coveted championship victory. Former Tidelander members will return to help celebrate eight decades of music, friendship, and barbershop tradition.