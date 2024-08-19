Houston Symphony presents Friday Night Frights: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and The Phantom of the Opera
Photo courtesy of Houston Symphony
The Houston Symphony will present a double feature of two of the greatest silent films of all time - The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and The Phantom of the Opera - with live accompaniment by organist Brett Miller. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
