Houston Symphony presents Friday Night Frights: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and The Phantom of the Opera

Photo courtesy of Houston Symphony

The Houston Symphony will present a double feature of two of the greatest silent films of all time - The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and The Phantom of the Opera - with live accompaniment by organist Brett Miller. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

WHEN

WHERE

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/friday-night-frights-the-phantom-of-the-opera-and-the-cabinet-of-dr-caligari/

TICKET INFO

