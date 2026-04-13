Houston Symphony presents Chanticleer: Our American Journey

Acclaimed a cappella ensemble Chanticleer celebrates America’s 250th year of independence with a program showcasing the diverse voices, songs, harmonies, and rhythms of our shared musical heritage. Audiences will enjoy settings of traditional American Bluegrass tunes, beloved folk songs like “Shenandoah,” and contemporary American classics like Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies” and “Home” from The Wiz. The program also features a new commission by composer Trevor Weston, demonstrating the link between traditional American hymnody and African American Spirituals.

This is a presentation, and will not include the Houston Symphony.