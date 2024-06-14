Houston Symphony presents "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony"
The Houston Symphony will play the fantastical mixture of classical and modern symphony pieces that originally scored Looney Tunes' original iconic cartoons. Conducted and created by George Daugherty, "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" pioneered the concept of "live orchestra and big screen" concerts.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA