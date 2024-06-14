Houston Symphony presents Batman in Concert

The Houston Symphony will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Batman by playing Danny Elfman’s iconic musical score while the film is projected onto a big screen above the orchestra. Guests are even encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC superhero.
The Houston Symphony will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Batman by playing Danny Elfman’s iconic musical score while the film is projected onto a big screen above the orchestra. Guests are even encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC superhero.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA