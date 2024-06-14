Quantcast

Houston Symphony presents Batman in Concert

eventdetail
Photo by Ted Washington

The Houston Symphony will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Batman by playing Danny Elfman’s iconic musical score while the film is projected onto a big screen above the orchestra. Guests are even encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC superhero.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.woodlandscenter.org/events/2024/performing-arts/hso-batman

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

