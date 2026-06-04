Houston Symphony League Symphonic Social Connections presents Golden Notes and High Stakes
eventdetail
Photo by David Arnold
Guests of the Golden Notes and High Stakes event will enjoy a buffet paired with wine and bubbly; a cash bar will be available. Tianna Hall and The Houston Jazz Band will perform a jazz concert and a dance floor will be available.
Guests of the Golden Notes and High Stakes event will enjoy a buffet paired with wine and bubbly; a cash bar will be available. Tianna Hall and The Houston Jazz Band will perform a jazz concert and a dance floor will be available.
WHEN
WHERE
The Ballroom at Tanglewood
5430 Westheimer Way, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://houstonsymphony.org/
TICKET INFO
$175
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