The Houston Soul Food Festival will feature over 30 different food vendors from Dallas, Houston, Austin, and other surrounding cities. It will feature a a mix of foods including pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs, and tacos; vegan and keto options will be available.
WHEN
WHERE
The Zone
10371 Stella Link Rd 2nd Floor, Houston, TX 77025, USA