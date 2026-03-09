Houston Soul Food Festival

Photo courtesy of Houston Soul Food Festival

The Houston Soul Food Festival will feature over 30 different food vendors from Dallas, Houston, Austin, and other surrounding cities. It will feature a a mix of foods including pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs, and tacos; vegan and keto options will be available.

WHEN

WHERE

The Zone
10371 Stella Link Rd 2nd Floor, Houston, TX 77025, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/houston-soul-food-festival-tickets-1981534005552

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

