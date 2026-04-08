Houston Repertoire Ballet presents Celebration of Dance

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Photo by Scott Nilsson

Houston Repertoire Ballet celebrates its milestone 30th season with Celebration of Dance, featuring a blend of classical and contemporary works.

The performance begins with Sleeping Beauty, brought to life by HRB’s dancers alongside Kansas City Ballet guest artists, Olivia Jacobus and Andrew Vecseri. Other selections will include Bolero, a contemporary ballet choreographed by Victoria Vittum to the score of Maurice Ravel; Take Five, a jazz piece choreographed by Kristy Nilssonto the music of Dave Brubeck; Ascent, a new modern work by choreographer JoDeeEngle to the music of Toneloom; and Rodeo, a story-ballet choreographed by Kristy Nilsson, set to the music of Aaron Copland.

Houston Repertoire Ballet celebrates its milestone 30th season with Celebration of Dance, featuring a blend of classical and contemporary works.

The performance begins with Sleeping Beauty, brought to life by HRB’s dancers alongside Kansas City Ballet guest artists, Olivia Jacobus and Andrew Vecseri. Other selections will include Bolero, a contemporary ballet choreographed by Victoria Vittum to the score of Maurice Ravel; Take Five, a jazz piece choreographed by Kristy Nilssonto the music of Dave Brubeck; Ascent, a new modern work by choreographer JoDeeEngle to the music of Toneloom; and Rodeo, a story-ballet choreographed by Kristy Nilsson, set to the music of Aaron Copland.

WHEN

WHERE

CFISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
11420 Matzke Rd, Cypress, TX 77429, USA
https://vpac.cfisd.net/upcoming-shows-tickets

TICKET INFO

$20

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