Houston Public Library presents The Julia Ideson Building's 100th Birthday Celebration

Houston Public Library will celebrate 100 years of the Julia Ideson Building with an event featuring a full day of library and book-themed activities inspired by the building's namesake and Houston Public Library’s first Librarian, Julia Ideson.

Highlights of this day include a special screening of the documentary, The Julia Ideson Building - Celebrating 100 Years, and a trip back to the 1920s through vintage fashion displays, typewriters, letterpress printing, and a themed photobooth. There will also be guided historic tours and a special exhibit highlighting its rich past, craft activities, giveaways, and a Vintage Storytime featuring gems from the historic children’s book collection.