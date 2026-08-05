Houston Public Library presents The Julia Ideson Building's 100th Birthday Celebration

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Public Library

Houston Public Library will celebrate 100 years of the Julia Ideson Building with an event featuring a full day of library and book-themed activities inspired by the building's namesake and Houston Public Library’s first Librarian, Julia Ideson.

Highlights of this day include a special screening of the documentary, The Julia Ideson Building - Celebrating 100 Years, and a trip back to the 1920s through vintage fashion displays, typewriters, letterpress printing, and a themed photobooth. There will also be guided historic tours and a special exhibit highlighting its rich past, craft activities, giveaways, and a Vintage Storytime featuring gems from the historic children’s book collection.

Houston Public Library will celebrate 100 years of the Julia Ideson Building with an event featuring a full day of library and book-themed activities inspired by the building's namesake and Houston Public Library’s first Librarian, Julia Ideson.

Highlights of this day include a special screening of the documentary, The Julia Ideson Building - Celebrating 100 Years, and a trip back to the 1920s through vintage fashion displays, typewriters, letterpress printing, and a themed photobooth. There will also be guided historic tours and a special exhibit highlighting its rich past, craft activities, giveaways, and a Vintage Storytime featuring gems from the historic children’s book collection.

WHEN

WHERE

Julia Ideson Building
550 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://calendar.houstonlibrary.org/event/16829805

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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