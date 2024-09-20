Houston Pets Alive! presents Barktoberfest

Houston Pets Alive!’s 4th annual Barktoberfest will feature a celebrity-judged dog costume contest, food trucks and spooky cocktails, a vendor market, and a commemorative glass and beer for the first 350 attendees.

Every dollar raised supports Houston Pets Alive!'s mission to save and find loving homes for at-risk animals.

WHEN

WHERE

Powder Keg
1300 Brittmoore Rd, Houston, TX 77043, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

