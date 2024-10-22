Houston Music Classifieds presents Lungs

In Lungs by Duncan MacMillan, life, love, and the future of the planet are intertwined in a gripping, thought-provoking story. The play explores the complexities of human connection in an uncertain world.
Following the play, there will be a live music set from some local Houston musicians.
