Houston Music Classifieds presents Lungs

Photo courtesy of Houston Music Classifieds

In Lungs by Duncan MacMillan, life, love, and the future of the planet are intertwined in a gripping, thought-provoking story. The play explores the complexities of human connection in an uncertain world.

Following the play, there will be a live music set from some local Houston musicians.

WHEN

WHERE

Leon's Lounge
1006 McGowen St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.tixtree.com/e/lungs-by-duncan-macmilian-06ff3a72f017

TICKET INFO

$20

