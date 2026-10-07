The Houston Margarita Festival will feature an afternoon of tastings, music, food, and festivities as Houston bars and restaurants compete for the title of Best Margarita in Houston.

Each ticket includes 10 3.5-ounce margarita samples served over ice, allowing attendees to taste a range of classic, spicy, sweet, and inventive margaritas before casting a vote for their favorite. The winning bar or restaurant will receive a $1,000 prize and bragging rights as the creator of Houston’s best margarita.

Beyond the tasting competition, the festival will feature a live DJ, street food vendors, a beer garden, and a giveaway for a trip to Mexico. A portion of proceeds will benefit children’s charities.