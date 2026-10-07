Houston Margarita Festival

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Photo courtesy of Houston Margarita Festival

The Houston Margarita Festival will feature an afternoon of tastings, music, food, and festivities as Houston bars and restaurants compete for the title of Best Margarita in Houston.

Each ticket includes 10 3.5-ounce margarita samples served over ice, allowing attendees to taste a range of classic, spicy, sweet, and inventive margaritas before casting a vote for their favorite. The winning bar or restaurant will receive a $1,000 prize and bragging rights as the creator of Houston’s best margarita.

Beyond the tasting competition, the festival will feature a live DJ, street food vendors, a beer garden, and a giveaway for a trip to Mexico. A portion of proceeds will benefit children’s charities.

The Houston Margarita Festival will feature an afternoon of tastings, music, food, and festivities as Houston bars and restaurants compete for the title of Best Margarita in Houston.

Each ticket includes 10 3.5-ounce margarita samples served over ice, allowing attendees to taste a range of classic, spicy, sweet, and inventive margaritas before casting a vote for their favorite. The winning bar or restaurant will receive a $1,000 prize and bragging rights as the creator of Houston’s best margarita.

Beyond the tasting competition, the festival will feature a live DJ, street food vendors, a beer garden, and a giveaway for a trip to Mexico. A portion of proceeds will benefit children’s charities.

WHEN

WHERE

East River
2920 Riverby Rd, Houston, TX 77020, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-houston-margarita-festival-presented-by-east-river-tickets-1992013408729?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

TICKET INFO

$36.40 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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