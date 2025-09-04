Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents Viva Latin America: Tango Time

At the heart of Houston Latin American Philharmonic's Viva Latin America: Tango Timei s René Casarsa, born in Santa Fe, Argentina, whose lifelong dedication to tango has brought its magic to audiences nationwide. In 1999, with the sponsorship and production of the Casa Argentina de Houston, he premiered his acclaimed Anthology of Tango, paving the way for countless performances across the country. His production Tango Time marked its 25th anniversary in 2024, a milestone in his remarkable career. The Houston Latin American Philharmonic will honor Maestro Casarsa for his contribution to Latin American culture, in partnership with other cultural organizations of the City of Houston.