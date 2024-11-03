Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents "Latin Christmas"
Photo courtesy of Houston Latin American Philharmonic
The Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents its annual "Latin Christmas" to initiate the happiest time of the year. The program includes songs like "Mi Burrito Sabanero," "Cantares de Navidad," "El Año Viejo," "Faltan 5 pa' las Doce," and more. The Latin Phil is led by maestro Glenn Garrido.
