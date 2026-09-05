Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra presents Viva Latin America
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Photo courtesy Trombones de Costa Rica
Viva Latin America features Trombones de Costa Rica, a quartet that was founded in 1991 in San José, Costa Rica. Since its founding, the quartet has undertaken numerous tours in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, South America, and Europe, performing a repertoire that blends classical, jazz, and Latin American music.
Viva Latin America features Trombones de Costa Rica, a quartet that was founded in 1991 in San José, Costa Rica. Since its founding, the quartet has undertaken numerous tours in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, South America, and Europe, performing a repertoire that blends classical, jazz, and Latin American music.
WHEN
WHERE
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://houstonlatinphil.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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