Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra presents Viva Latin America

Viva Latin America features Trombones de Costa Rica, a quartet that was founded in 1991 in San José, Costa Rica. Since its founding, the quartet has undertaken numerous tours in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, South America, and Europe, performing a repertoire that blends classical, jazz, and Latin American music.

Viva Latin America features Trombones de Costa Rica, a quartet that was founded in 1991 in San José, Costa Rica. Since its founding, the quartet has undertaken numerous tours in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, South America, and Europe, performing a repertoire that blends classical, jazz, and Latin American music.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.