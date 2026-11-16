Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the Christmas season with the annual favorite, Latin Christmas. The concert features guest artists Aldo Tributo, Raquel Cepeda, and Robert Gonzalez, along with special guest, Franklin Paz.

Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the Christmas season with the annual favorite, Latin Christmas. The concert features guest artists Aldo Tributo, Raquel Cepeda, and Robert Gonzalez, along with special guest, Franklin Paz.

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