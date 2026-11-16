Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra presents Latin Christmas
eventdetail
Houston Latin American Philharmonic
Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the Christmas season with the annual favorite, Latin Christmas. The concert features guest artists Aldo Tributo, Raquel Cepeda, and Robert Gonzalez, along with special guest, Franklin Paz.
Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the Christmas season with the annual favorite, Latin Christmas. The concert features guest artists Aldo Tributo, Raquel Cepeda, and Robert Gonzalez, along with special guest, Franklin Paz.
WHEN
WHERE
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://houstonlatinphil.org/
TICKET INFO
$32-$80
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.