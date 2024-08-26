Houston Junior Forum presents The City Market

The fourth annual The City Market is a shopping affair that is about making a difference in the community. All proceeds from this event will support the Houston Junior Forum's College Scholarship Program and Community Grants Program.
WHEN
WHERE
POST Houston
401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://thecitymkt.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
