Houston Jazz Collective presents Houston Jazz Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The NOLA Resistance Quintet

Rooted in the timeless spirit of New Orleans -the birthplace of jazz, The NOLA Resistance Quintet carries forward the legacy of icons like Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, and Sidney Bechet, while pushing their sound into bold, modern directions.

Each member is a seasoned veteran, having performed with legends including Dianne Reeves, Dr. John, The Neville Brothers, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino, Bonnie Raitt, The Grateful Dead, Maceo Parker, The Brand New Heavies, Wynton & Branford Marsalis, and The B.B. King Blues Band.

The evening will also feature masterworks by acclaimed Texas visual artist John Alexander.

Rooted in the timeless spirit of New Orleans -the birthplace of jazz, The NOLA Resistance Quintet carries forward the legacy of icons like Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, and Sidney Bechet, while pushing their sound into bold, modern directions.

Each member is a seasoned veteran, having performed with legends including Dianne Reeves, Dr. John, The Neville Brothers, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino, Bonnie Raitt, The Grateful Dead, Maceo Parker, The Brand New Heavies, Wynton & Branford Marsalis, and The B.B. King Blues Band.

The evening will also feature masterworks by acclaimed Texas visual artist John Alexander.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/houston-jazz-festival2026/?wcs_timestamp=1789759800

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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