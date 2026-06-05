Houston Jazz Collective presents Houston Jazz Festival

Rooted in the timeless spirit of New Orleans -the birthplace of jazz, The NOLA Resistance Quintet carries forward the legacy of icons like Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, and Sidney Bechet, while pushing their sound into bold, modern directions.

Each member is a seasoned veteran, having performed with legends including Dianne Reeves, Dr. John, The Neville Brothers, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino, Bonnie Raitt, The Grateful Dead, Maceo Parker, The Brand New Heavies, Wynton & Branford Marsalis, and The B.B. King Blues Band.

The evening will also feature masterworks by acclaimed Texas visual artist John Alexander.