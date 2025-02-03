Visitors can experience fine local Irish culture and cuisine at the 18th Annual Houston Irish Stew Cook-off and Music Festival.

The Irish Stew Cook-off holds competition for Irish Stew, Chili, Open Irish Dish, Irish Dessert, Chef’s Choice, and Irish Coffee. The Best Booth category is via Public Opinion voting. There will be traditional and local favorite music, bagpipers, and dancers on two stages, face painting, vendor shopping, and the Billy Carr Guinness Relay.

Proceeds go towards the Houston St. Patrick’s Parade Commission to ensure the continuation and preservation of the St. Patrick’s Parade and local Irish culture.