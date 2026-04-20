Houston Humane Society presents K9 Fun Run + Walk

Animal lovers and their furry companions are invited to run, walk, and wag to support homeless pets across Greater Houston. Houston Humane Society will host its annual K9 Fun Run + Walk to raise funds that help the organization continue its work caring for thousands of abused and neglected animals in the region.
The event will feature a competitive 3.2K run or a family-friendly 3.2K run + walk, along with a variety of activities including a pet costume contest, an alumni parade celebrating pets who have found forever homes, a pup cup and paw print art station, and a vendor village showcasing local pet-friendly businesses.
The festivities continue with a post-run party at Tejas Brewery, offering cold drinks and a chance to connect with fellow animal lovers and their pups.
Animal lovers and their furry companions are invited to run, walk, and wag to support homeless pets across Greater Houston. Houston Humane Society will host its annual K9 Fun Run + Walk to raise funds that help the organization continue its work caring for thousands of abused and neglected animals in the region.
The event will feature a competitive 3.2K run or a family-friendly 3.2K run + walk, along with a variety of activities including a pet costume contest, an alumni parade celebrating pets who have found forever homes, a pup cup and paw print art station, and a vendor village showcasing local pet-friendly businesses.
The festivities continue with a post-run party at Tejas Brewery, offering cold drinks and a chance to connect with fellow animal lovers and their pups.