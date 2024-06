Vivie and Chris O’Sullivan will be honored at the Houston Hospice 26th Annual Spirit Award Dinner. The event is chaired by Jenny Kempner and Isabel Lummis. Honorary chairs are Chris Knapp and Liz Winslow.

The O’Sullivans are deserving recipients of this prestigious award, given their gifts of time, leadership, expertise and resources to Houston Hospice and their joyful enthusiasm for philanthropy throughout our community.