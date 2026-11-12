Houston Heights Association presents Heights Holiday Home Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Heights Association

The Houston Heights Association will celebrate the season with their annual Holiday Home Tour, themed “Home for the Holidays!” Visitors can take a festive journey through six special stops that showcase the character, history, and charm of the neighborhood.

The Houston Heights Association will celebrate the season with their annual Holiday Home Tour, themed “Home for the Holidays!” Visitors can take a festive journey through six special stops that showcase the character, history, and charm of the neighborhood.

WHEN

WHERE

https://houstonheights.org/event/2026-holiday-home-tour-2/

TICKET INFO

$40
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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