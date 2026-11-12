Houston Heights Association presents Heights Holiday Home Tour
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Photo courtesy of Houston Heights Association
The Houston Heights Association will celebrate the season with their annual Holiday Home Tour, themed “Home for the Holidays!” Visitors can take a festive journey through six special stops that showcase the character, history, and charm of the neighborhood.
The Houston Heights Association will celebrate the season with their annual Holiday Home Tour, themed “Home for the Holidays!” Visitors can take a festive journey through six special stops that showcase the character, history, and charm of the neighborhood.