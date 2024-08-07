Houston Grand Opera presents West Side Story

Ahead of Houston Grand Opera’s upcoming presentation of the stage version of West Side Story, guests can enjoy a screening of one of the best musicals ever produced. The evening will feature an introductory discussion that will place the classic movie in the context of its era, as well as a performance from HGO’s Butler Studio artists. The iconic 1960s film tells the story of star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.