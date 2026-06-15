Houston Grand Opera presents The Butler Studio Showcase

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Photo courtesy of Houston Grand Opera

At Houston Grand Opera's annual Butler Studio Showcase, attendees can meet the newest class of exceptional young artists training for careers in opera with the company’s prestigious Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio. The group will perform a selection of scenes from across the repertoire.

At Houston Grand Opera's annual Butler Studio Showcase, attendees can meet the newest class of exceptional young artists training for careers in opera with the company’s prestigious Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio. The group will perform a selection of scenes from across the repertoire.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.houstongrandopera.org/on-stage/studio-showcase

TICKET INFO

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