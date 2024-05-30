Houston Grand Opera presents HGO Family Day

Houston Grand Opera presents the company’s inaugural HGO Family Day, featuring a special performance of Rossini’s Cinderella. The brand-new initiative is part of a slate of HGO programming intended to serve students, families, and the entire Houston community.

Directed by Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, the Family Day show will be a 90-minute, English-language, relaxed-environment performance of Cinderella. Relaxed-environment performances offer a welcoming and supportive atmosphere for families with young children, with accommodations including low lighting and flexible entry and re-entry.

HGO’s Family Day was conceived to serve Houston families seeking world-class art and culture alongside fun, kid-centric activities. Children will enjoy coloring and crafts, photo experiences, costumed-character interactions, and much more, both before the show and during intermission in the Wortham Theater’s Grand Foyer.