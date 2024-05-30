Quantcast

Houston Grand Opera presents HGO Family Day

eventdetail
Photo by Todd Rosenberg. Courtesy of Lyric Opera of Chicago

Houston Grand Opera presents the company’s inaugural HGO Family Day, featuring a special performance of Rossini’s Cinderella. The brand-new initiative is part of a slate of HGO programming intended to serve students, families, and the entire Houston community.

Directed by Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, the Family Day show will be a 90-minute, English-language, relaxed-environment performance of Cinderella. Relaxed-environment performances offer a welcoming and supportive atmosphere for families with young children, with accommodations including low lighting and flexible entry and re-entry.

HGO’s Family Day was conceived to serve Houston families seeking world-class art and culture alongside fun, kid-centric activities. Children will enjoy coloring and crafts, photo experiences, costumed-character interactions, and much more, both before the show and during intermission in the Wortham Theater’s Grand Foyer.

Houston Grand Opera presents the company’s inaugural HGO Family Day, featuring a special performance of Rossini’s Cinderella. The brand-new initiative is part of a slate of HGO programming intended to serve students, families, and the entire Houston community.

Directed by Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, the Family Day show will be a 90-minute, English-language, relaxed-environment performance of Cinderella. Relaxed-environment performances offer a welcoming and supportive atmosphere for families with young children, with accommodations including low lighting and flexible entry and re-entry.

HGO’s Family Day was conceived to serve Houston families seeking world-class art and culture alongside fun, kid-centric activities. Children will enjoy coloring and crafts, photo experiences, costumed-character interactions, and much more, both before the show and during intermission in the Wortham Theater’s Grand Foyer.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://my.houstongrandopera.org/family-cinderella/110924?_gl=1*56m22t*_gcl_au*MTY4MjgzNjkuMTcxNjkzNjc0Ng..

TICKET INFO

$25-$1,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.