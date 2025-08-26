In partnership with Holocaust Museum Houston, Houston Grand Opera presents 50 Years of the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess in Houston: Art, Culture, and American Identity.

Porgy and Bess returns to Houston in an acclaimed staging from director Francesca Zambello, which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of HGO’s 1976 production and open the company’s new season. Ahead of opening night, Houston Grand Opera and the Holocaust Museum Houston invite audiences to attend a conversation delving into Porgy and Bess and its bold fusion of opera and jazz, deep sense of community, and exploration of shared humanity through universal stories.

The panel discussion will be moderated by HGO Composer-in-Residence Joel Thompson and feature artists from the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio performing selections, including “Summertime.” Discussion panelists include Howard Pollack (musicologist, University of Houston professor, and author of George Gershwin: His Life and Work) and Wendy Warren (Chief Learning and Interpretation Officer for Holocaust Museum Houston), with HGO Composer-in-Residence Joel Thompson as moderator.

Three Butler Studio artists - soprano Elizabeth Hanje, tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., and pianist Tzu Kuang Tan - will perform selections from the opera.