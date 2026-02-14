Houston Gilbert & Sullivan Society presents “Auction of Arias” Gala

The Houston Gilbert & Sullivan Society presents its annual “Auction of Arias” gala, a celebration of the Society’s 75th anniversary season as Houston’s longest-running opera company.

The evening, which begins with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a three-course dinner, will feature society artists - drawn from past productions and the upcoming summer show, The Gondoliers - performing Gilbert & Sullivan favorites, celebrated arias, and beloved musical theater standards.

In a unique fundraising twist, audience members bid to choose which songs will accompany each course of their meal. With a limited number of songs performed with each course, guests will need to bid well to ensure their favorite song is heard. In effect, gala guests get to direct the evening’s entertainment with their pocketbooks.

There will also be a live auction led by Glenn Beckendorff, auctioneer for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.