Houston Food Bank presents 20th Annual Empty Bowls Houston

One of Houston’s grassroots fundraising events, Empty Bowls Houston, will return for the 20th annual event. Empty Bowls is an international effort to fight hunger, implemented in Houston to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

The unique lunch fundraiser is a collaboration between Houston area ceramists, woodturners and artists working in all media and Silver Street Studios to help our neighbors in need. There will be live artist demonstrations and live music throughout the day. All attendees who purchase bowls will enjoy a light lunch, water, and a sweet treat.