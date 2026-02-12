Houston Farmers Market presents Rodeo Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Farmers Market

The Houston Farmers Market will transform into a lively, Rodeo-inspired gathering place for its 4th annual Rodeo Festival. The celebration brings together live music, interactive family-friendly activities, and some of the market’s most popular food vendors to kick off Rodeo season in true Houston fashion.

Live performances throughout the afternoon will feature DJ I.V., The Mighty Orq, and Cooper Mohrmann. Families can enjoy free activities, including bubble stations and interactive fun from The Texas Bubblers, a petting zoo, face painting, and western-themed photo opportunities designed for guests of all ages.

Guests can browse a curated Shop Local Market weekend pop-up featuring Houston-based artisans and small businesses, while enjoying offerings from market favorites including Alamo Tamales, Underbelly Burger, R-C Ranch, and Market Bar. Attendees can also visit Drop Shots for indoor pickleball or, for families with younger children, explore Toddler Towns, a soft-play space designed for little ones under five.

The Houston Farmers Market will transform into a lively, Rodeo-inspired gathering place for its 4th annual Rodeo Festival. The celebration brings together live music, interactive family-friendly activities, and some of the market’s most popular food vendors to kick off Rodeo season in true Houston fashion.

Live performances throughout the afternoon will feature DJ I.V., The Mighty Orq, and Cooper Mohrmann. Families can enjoy free activities, including bubble stations and interactive fun from The Texas Bubblers, a petting zoo, face painting, and western-themed photo opportunities designed for guests of all ages.

Guests can browse a curated Shop Local Market weekend pop-up featuring Houston-based artisans and small businesses, while enjoying offerings from market favorites including Alamo Tamales, Underbelly Burger, R-C Ranch, and Market Bar. Attendees can also visit Drop Shots for indoor pickleball or, for families with younger children, explore Toddler Towns, a soft-play space designed for little ones under five.

WHEN

WHERE

The Houston Farmers Market
2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009, USA
https://thehoustonfarmersmarket.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.