Houston Farmers Market presents Rodeo Festival

The Houston Farmers Market will transform into a lively, Rodeo-inspired gathering place for its 4th annual Rodeo Festival. The celebration brings together live music, interactive family-friendly activities, and some of the market’s most popular food vendors to kick off Rodeo season in true Houston fashion.

Live performances throughout the afternoon will feature DJ I.V., The Mighty Orq, and Cooper Mohrmann. Families can enjoy free activities, including bubble stations and interactive fun from The Texas Bubblers, a petting zoo, face painting, and western-themed photo opportunities designed for guests of all ages.

Guests can browse a curated Shop Local Market weekend pop-up featuring Houston-based artisans and small businesses, while enjoying offerings from market favorites including Alamo Tamales, Underbelly Burger, R-C Ranch, and Market Bar. Attendees can also visit Drop Shots for indoor pickleball or, for families with younger children, explore Toddler Towns, a soft-play space designed for little ones under five.