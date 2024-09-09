Houston Farmers Market presents Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

The Houston Farmers Market is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a special celebration featuring performances and demonstrations from local arts groups, live music, face painting, flavorful food, and more. The event will commemorate the history and culture of the Hispanic community.
WHEN
WHERE
The Houston Farmers Market
2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009, USA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.