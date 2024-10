Energy Day is like a giant science fair mixed with a festival, and it’s all designed to show kids how fun and exciting STEM can be. Visitors can explore, create, and discover new things while playing outside. Plus, they’ll be able to meet lots of other kids who love science and technology just as much as they do. The event will be full of experiments, hands-on activities, and exhibits where kids can explore and learn about the energy that powers the world around us.