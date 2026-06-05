Houston Contemporary Dance and Vitacca Ballet presents UNITE

UNITE brings two of Houston’s most exciting dance companies together - Houston Contemporary Dance and Vitacca Ballet - for a performance under the stars. This evening includes guest performances by Houston Contemporary 2 and Vitacca Ballet Studio Company.

HCDC will present Octane by Emmy Award winner and choreographer Natasha Adorlee and a Houston world premiere of Sigra Sigra by acclaimed international choreographer,Yue Yin.

Vitacca Ballet will present Ward No. 6, choreographed by Kristina Paulin, Deputy Artistic Director of the Staatsballett Karlsruhe, and presented in collaboration with the Skyler Campbell Dance Collective. They will also perform a world premiere by Helene Simoneau, acclaimed Guggenheim Fellow and visionary contemporary choreographer.

Houston Contemporary 2 will present a work by Houston native Morgan Manning and Vitacca Ballet Studio Company will present a work by Ilya Kozadayev.