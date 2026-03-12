Houston Cinema Arts Society presents I Love Boosters

Houston Cinema Arts Society and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts will present an evening with filmmaker, activist, and musician, Boots Riley, featuring the Houston premiere screening of his new film, I Love Boosters, following its world premiere at SXSW.

I Love Boosters centers on a crew of professional shoplifters who take aim at a cutthroat fashion CEO. The cast includes Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza Gonzalez, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadlem and Demi Moore.

Following the screening Riley will be in conversation with Houston rap legend and entrepreneur Bun B and will speak about his artistic process, how ongoing systemic injustices inspire and influence his work, and how creative speculation can help us create a more just future.