Houston Chanukah Fest will feature live music, over 20 interactive craft and activity booths, Kosher food, strolling street performers, a raffle, and a community toy drive. The Menorah Lighting Ceremony will culminate in a fireworks display.

Houston Chanukah Fest will feature live music, over 20 interactive craft and activity booths, Kosher food, strolling street performers, a raffle, and a community toy drive. The Menorah Lighting Ceremony will culminate in a fireworks display.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.