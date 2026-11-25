Houston Chanukah Fest will feature live music, over 20 interactive craft and activity booths, Kosher food, strolling street performers, a raffle, and a community toy drive. The Menorah Lighting Ceremony will culminate in a fireworks display.
Houston Chanukah Fest will feature live music, over 20 interactive craft and activity booths, Kosher food, strolling street performers, a raffle, and a community toy drive. The Menorah Lighting Ceremony will culminate in a fireworks display.
WHEN
WHERE
Houston City Hall
901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://chanukahinhouston.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.