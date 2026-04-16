Houston Center for Photography presents "The Myth of the Real"

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Photo courtesy of Eli Durst

Houston Center for Photography presents "The Myth of the Real," a photography masterclass with Texas-based Guggenheim fellow, Eli Durst.

What is photography's relationship to reality? What about its connection to truth? Long associated with evidence, witness, and documentation, photography has often been positioned as a neutral recorder of the world.

This class critically examines that assumption, and delves into the history and contemporary status of documentary photography. Participants will learn about artists who challenge, subvert, complicate, or deepen our understanding of this important photographic tradition, and will consider strategies for developing their own personal practices.

Houston Center for Photography presents "The Myth of the Real," a photography masterclass with Texas-based Guggenheim fellow, Eli Durst.

What is photography's relationship to reality? What about its connection to truth? Long associated with evidence, witness, and documentation, photography has often been positioned as a neutral recorder of the world.

This class critically examines that assumption, and delves into the history and contemporary status of documentary photography. Participants will learn about artists who challenge, subvert, complicate, or deepen our understanding of this important photographic tradition, and will consider strategies for developing their own personal practices.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Center For Photography
1441 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.edu.hcponline.org/courses-workshops/p/26spcmc308-the-myth-of-the-real?rq=the%20myth%20of%20the%20real

TICKET INFO

$780
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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