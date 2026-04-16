Houston Center for Photography presents "The Myth of the Real," a photography masterclass with Texas-based Guggenheim fellow, Eli Durst.

What is photography's relationship to reality? What about its connection to truth? Long associated with evidence, witness, and documentation, photography has often been positioned as a neutral recorder of the world.

This class critically examines that assumption, and delves into the history and contemporary status of documentary photography. Participants will learn about artists who challenge, subvert, complicate, or deepen our understanding of this important photographic tradition, and will consider strategies for developing their own personal practices.