Houston Center for Photography presents "Rebel Girl" and "THE VANGUARD" opening reception

Houston Center for Photography will present the opening reception of companion exhibitions "Rebel Girl" and "THE VANGUARD." "Rebel Girl" exhibits the work of Luisa Dörr, Selina Román, and Jo Ann Chaus, while "THE VANGUARD" is a rich journey through HCP’s archives featuring the works of 20 trailblazing women who exhibited at HCP within its first 20 years.

The exhibitions highlight both HCP’s historical commitment to championing women’s photographic careers and the work of contemporary photographers exploring the complexities of female identity.

In addition, Jamie Robertson’s solo exhibition "soft heat" will open in the HOU gallery, a photographic study of wetlands in the Southern United States through black and white infrared film photography.