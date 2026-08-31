Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "The Candle Show" opening day

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will marks 25 years of illuminating contemporary craft as Asher: Off the Wall presents "The Candle Show," exploring the ritual and material poetics of candlelight. The show and sale brings together artists who shape light itself with handcrafted candelabras, holders, and wax-based forms.

On view in their retail space, "The Candle Show" features work from a curated selection of artists working in clay, glass, and wax, including candles and candelabras by Gabo Martinez, Jessica Ninci, Meryl Pataky, and more.

The exhibit will be on display through October 31.