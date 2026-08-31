Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "The Candle Show" opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of the artist

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will marks 25 years of illuminating contemporary craft as Asher: Off the Wall presents "The Candle Show," exploring the ritual and material poetics of candlelight. The show and sale brings together artists who shape light itself with handcrafted candelabras, holders, and wax-based forms.

On view in their retail space, "The Candle Show" features work from a curated selection of artists working in clay, glass, and wax, including candles and candelabras by Gabo Martinez, Jessica Ninci, Meryl Pataky, and more.

The exhibit will be on display through October 31.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will marks 25 years of illuminating contemporary craft as Asher: Off the Wall presents "The Candle Show," exploring the ritual and material poetics of candlelight. The show and sale brings together artists who shape light itself with handcrafted candelabras, holders, and wax-based forms.

On view in their retail space, "The Candle Show" features work from a curated selection of artists working in clay, glass, and wax, including candles and candelabras by Gabo Martinez, Jessica Ninci, Meryl Pataky, and more.

The exhibit will be on display through October 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://crafthouston.org/event/asher-candle-show-2026/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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