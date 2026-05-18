Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "Sanctuary for Salvage" opening reception

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will celebrate the opening of ceramist Jeff Forster’s exhibition, “Sanctuary for Salvage,” installed in the Craft Garden.

Working with reclaimed clay, glaze waste, and kiln debris, Forster will mount a site-specific sculptural installation that echoes geological time and the unpredictable energy of the firing process.

During the reception, he will do a live firing in an outdoor raku kiln, offering visitors a rare view of the elemental transformation at the heart of his practice.