Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "Sanctuary for Salvage" opening reception

eventdetail
Images courtesy the artist.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will celebrate the opening of ceramist Jeff Forster’s exhibition, “Sanctuary for Salvage,” installed in the Craft Garden.

Working with reclaimed clay, glaze waste, and kiln debris, Forster will mount a site-specific sculptural installation that echoes geological time and the unpredictable energy of the firing process.

During the reception, he will do a live firing in an outdoor raku kiln, offering visitors a rare view of the elemental transformation at the heart of his practice.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will celebrate the opening of ceramist Jeff Forster’s exhibition, “Sanctuary for Salvage,” installed in the Craft Garden.

Working with reclaimed clay, glaze waste, and kiln debris, Forster will mount a site-specific sculptural installation that echoes geological time and the unpredictable energy of the firing process.

During the reception, he will do a live firing in an outdoor raku kiln, offering visitors a rare view of the elemental transformation at the heart of his practice.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://crafthouston.org/event/sanctuary-for-salvage-opening-reception/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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