Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "In Residence: 19th Edition" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft celebrates the opening of "In Residence: 19th Edition," an annual exhibition celebrating the Center’s Artist Residency Program.

The show features clay, fiber, and mixed-media works by HCCC’s 2025-2026 resident artists: Malene Djenaba Barnett, Roslyn Dupré, Candace Hicks, Katie Mongoven, Lorena Morales, Dominique Muñoz, Kendall Ross, and Grace Sachi Troxell.

Guests can enjoy refreshments as they explore the exhibition and visit with the resident artists, whose open studios will feature works in fiber, paper, and found objects available for viewing and purchase.

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft celebrates the opening of "In Residence: 19th Edition," an annual exhibition celebrating the Center’s Artist Residency Program.

The show features clay, fiber, and mixed-media works by HCCC’s 2025-2026 resident artists: Malene Djenaba Barnett, Roslyn Dupré, Candace Hicks, Katie Mongoven, Lorena Morales, Dominique Muñoz, Kendall Ross, and Grace Sachi Troxell.

Guests can enjoy refreshments as they explore the exhibition and visit with the resident artists, whose open studios will feature works in fiber, paper, and found objects available for viewing and purchase.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://crafthouston.org/event/in-residence-19-opening-reception/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

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