Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "Clutch City Craft" opening reception

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will present the opening reception for “Clutch City Craft,” an exhibition surveying the makers and material traditions that have shaped Houston.

“Clutch City Craft” is curated by Sarah Darro, Curator & Exhibitions Director at HCCC. The exhibition is presented in concert with Handwork: Celebrating American Craft 2026, a national semiquincentennial initiative organized by Craft in America and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum to showcase the central role of handmade knowledge in shaping American life.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their finest Houston western wear - boots, buckles, hats, grillz, and low rider styles are encouraged - for a chance to take home prizes. Judging begins at 7 pm. The evening will also feature open studios by the newest resident artists. Beer will be provided in part by Frost Town Brewing.