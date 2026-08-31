Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "A Material Inheritance" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of HCCC

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents the opening of “A Material Inheritance,” an exhibition examining the cultural, material, and symbolic histories of silver and its role as a generational heirloom.

In celebration of their 25th “silver” anniversary, the show explores the material’s enduring presence within practices of making, ritual, and adornment and brings together contemporary artists whose works reflect on silver’s resonance across time and cultural contexts.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 30, 2027.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents the opening of “A Material Inheritance,” an exhibition examining the cultural, material, and symbolic histories of silver and its role as a generational heirloom.

In celebration of their 25th “silver” anniversary, the show explores the material’s enduring presence within practices of making, ritual, and adornment and brings together contemporary artists whose works reflect on silver’s resonance across time and cultural contexts.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 30, 2027.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://crafthouston.org/event/a-material-inheritance-opening-reception/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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