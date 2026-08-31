Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "A Material Inheritance" opening reception

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents the opening of “A Material Inheritance,” an exhibition examining the cultural, material, and symbolic histories of silver and its role as a generational heirloom.

In celebration of their 25th “silver” anniversary, the show explores the material’s enduring presence within practices of making, ritual, and adornment and brings together contemporary artists whose works reflect on silver’s resonance across time and cultural contexts.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 30, 2027.