Houston Center for Contemporary Craft present "Designing Motherhood" and "In Residence: 17th Edition" opening reception
eventdetail
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will celebrate the opening of their fall exhibition, "Designing Motherhood," as well as "In Residence: 17th Edition." The evening will also feature open studios by the current resident artists and sounds by DJ Hollaway. Beer generously provided by Equal Parts Brewing.
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will celebrate the opening of their fall exhibition, "Designing Motherhood," as well as "In Residence: 17th Edition." The evening will also feature open studios by the current resident artists and sounds by DJ Hollaway. Beer generously provided by Equal Parts Brewing.