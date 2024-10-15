Houston Center for Contemporary Craft present "Designing Motherhood" and "In Residence: 17th Edition" opening reception

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will celebrate the opening of their fall exhibition, "Designing Motherhood," as well as "In Residence: 17th Edition." The evening will also feature open studios by the current resident artists and sounds by DJ Hollaway. Beer generously provided by Equal Parts Brewing.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://crafthouston.org/event/opening-reception-11-8-24/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

